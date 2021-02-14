Cape Town - The V&A Waterfront in Cape Town was the scene of a violent confrontation on Saturday between a group of young people that has since gone viral on social media.

The incident was captured on video which shows a group of young men arguing before one person, who appears to be holding a large knife, starts chasing his unknown companions.

Onlookers can be heard screaming as the group spreads out to evade the knifeman. On social media, a number of people questioned why there was no visible security presence.

“The incident happened yesterday early evening and a youngster was stabbed in the back. Our security personnel did come onto the scene to disperse the group and ER24 were called to attend to the stabbing victim who was then released to his family who came to fetch him,” V&A head of public relations Donald Kau said on Sunday.

“At this point neither the victim nor relatives have laid a charge with the police which would allow us to assist the police in identifying and apprehending the person or people involved. We would encourage them to do so,” he said.