WATCH - Vanes-Mari du Toit: Let’s stay together by living apart

Cape Town – Former South African netball player Vanes-Mari du Toit has a message for South Africans on Day 21 of the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“I just wanted to come out and encourage you to stay at home. And I know you have been hearing this from everyone, everywhere, on social media, on the news but there is a big reason why we are all fighting this together.

"I also really want to reach out to the healthcare workers and healthcare officials on the forefront, fighting the coronavirus. The only way that we can support them and show support is by staying at home and doing the right thing.

"You don’t have to go to the grocery shop every 5 minutes to buy a toilet paper roll, you have enough and if that’s not enough you have got kitchen roll, there’s tissues, make a plan. Try and not go outside of your house unnecessarily. I know it’s tough, but find stuff at home to do that can take your mind off going out. Let’s stay together by living apart. Good Luck”

IOL and MyFanPark, the platform where people can get personalised video messages from celebrities, have enlisted the help of some of South Africa's most well-loved personalities to come together to celebrate the courageous individuals on the frontlines of the pandemic, and to uplift and inspire those at home.