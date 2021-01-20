WATCH: Video of Worcester cop assaulting man with sjambok goes viral

DURBAN – Three Worcester police officers are in trouble after a video of them assaulting a group of men has gone viral on social media. In the short clip that surfaced on social media this week, the officers can be seen confronting the men. Seconds into the video, a female officer is seen assaulting a man, standing at the side of the police vehicle. Another police officer is then seen assaulting the men with a sjambok. Worcester SAPS cluster commander Major-General Nomthetheleli Mene is heading up the investigation.

It has been established the incident occurred in an industrial area in Worcester on Monday.

"The police vehicle belongs to the Ceres police station, as per the markings at the side of the van, and it is currently used by a police unit in Worcester.

“The officers in the video have been identified and interviewed as part of the investigation.

“The investigation is ongoing and is expected to shed light on what had happened prior to the recording commencing.

“The men assaulted are yet to be identified," police said.

"Further investigation into the matter is expected to also shed light on what had happened prior to the recording commencing.

"The SAPS in the Western Cape wishes to place on record that the beating up and manhandling of individuals and/or suspects is against departmental directives and prescripts that govern the handling of persons by police officials.

“In addition, the use of a sjambok by police officials is not only forbidden but unlawful," the police said.

SAPS have made a plea for space to be given for the sanctioned investigation to unfold and be finalised soon.

Speculation about what actually happened, including the disclosure of names of the police officials involved would, at this stage of the investigation be detrimental to the probe that is under way.

IOL