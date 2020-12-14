WATCH: We’re only the last line of defence, warns Western Cape medical officer

Cape Town – With the Covid-19 death toll in the Western Cape standing at 5 097 and rising, Dr Lauricia Bailey, the emergency medical officer at New Somerset Hospital, has addressed a wrong assumption among the public amid a resurgence in infections. ’’What people don’t understand is that they keep on saying we’re the front line. We’re not. We’re pretty much the last line of defence,“ she said in a video posted by the Western Cape Department of Health, urging people to take the threat more seriously. “It’s nothing that we can describe to anybody. It’s something they have to see and I think what it quite disappointing is that the public is not taking this as seriously. All the while, while people are dying. ’’It starts at home. It starts with people wearing masks, social distancing, washing their hands and protecting themselves – because we can’t do that for you.’’

By yesterday, the provincial dashboard recorded an additional 2 564 Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number confirmed infections to 153 843 confirmed.

With the festive season approaching, contact tracing lead Delaray Fourie warned: “There is no power in numbers this festive season. This means that we need to avoid crowded spaces or large gatherings.

’’If you do enter a crowded space, like a shop or beach, remember to wear your mask and keep a distance. We cannot let our guards down.

’’The virus is still here. Power in numbers during Covid-19 means that we band together and keep each other safe by following the rules,” Fourie said.

“If you went for a test, you need to isolate until you receive your results. If you have tested positive, you need to isolate.

’’Avoid attending any gatherings or allowing close contact with anyone until you have recovered or have certainty on your Covid-19 status. While this is not an easy journey, we can do our bit by isolating to contain the spread.”

