WATCH: Western Cape passing 5 000 Covid-19 deaths a sober reminder, says Winde

Cape Town – The Western Cape has recorded 35 additional Covid-19-related deaths, bringing the total number to 5 005. There has been a more than 50% increase in new cases amid a confirmed resurgence of the pandemic. By the end of last month, there had been a 409% increase in Covid-19 patients who were hospitalised, with a 36% increase in trauma admissions. Today’s update indicated that 12 569 new positive cases were identified and 1 154 people had to be admitted to hospital from December 3 to 10, with the Cape Winelands an area of concern.

In a statement on Friday, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said although the elderly are most at risk of severe Covid-19, more than 40% of the deaths have been in people younger than 60.

This includes more than 120 people younger than 30, almost 900 people aged between 30 and 50 and over 1 000 people aged 50 to 59.

’’Our health services have also been deeply affected. In this International Year of the Nurse and Midwife, we have lost 67 healthcare workers, a third of whom are nurses,’’ said Winde.

’’These (5 005) deaths are sober reminder that we should all be doing more to protect ourselves and our loved ones from this virus. Our behaviour now and over this festive season can ensure that we save lives.

’’Wear a mask. Wash your hands regularly. Practice social distancing and avoid the three 3C's- crowded places, confined spaces and close contact.

’’Celebrate responsibly – keep your gatherings small and take them outside where the risk of infection is lower. I also call on people to drink responsibly.

’’Alcohol-related trauma has a severe impact on our ability to render appropriate care to everyone who needs it, whether it be for Covid-19 or for other serious illnesses.’’

Winde added: ’’With new statistics being released globally, nationally and locally each day, it is easy to get lost in the numbers and lose sight of the human impact of this virus.

’’Each of these people started 2020 with plans, dreams and aspirations, and each of them leave behind family members, loved ones, friends and colleagues who have been devastated by this loss.

’’Among these 5 000 were parents, siblings, partners, husbands, wives , friends, grandparents. The number includes breadwinners, caregivers, people who have contributed to this province and their communities for years, and others who were just starting to build their lives and their careers.

’’We send our deepest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of each one of these 5 005 people.

’’As a province, we have worked around the clock to put in place life-saving measures to reduce the numbers of people who are severely affected by Covid-19.

’’We have built field hospitals to ensure that everyone receives appropriate care, we implemented high-flow nasal oxygen as a treatment method and have put in place the VECTOR project which has had a significant impact in reducing the risks of Covid-19 for diabetics in the province.

’’While these interventions have saved lives, the best way to save lives is to slow the spread of Covid-19 in the province and reduce the number of people who contract it in the first place.’’

