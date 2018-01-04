Cape Town - President Jacob Zuma announced free higher education for the poor in December, raising fears of chaos at universities now facing a barrage of applications from hopeful students.

However, Universities South Africa (USAF) said there would be no walk-in registrations for the 2018 academic year at public universities.

Questions have been raised over the funding of free tertiary education and it is believed that the government will likely have to foot most of the bill for the exercise.

In the wake of nationwide #FeesMustFall protests by university students in recent years, Zuma promised the government would extend fully subsidised free higher education to "poor and working class" students from 2018.

This is what Capetonians had to say about free higher education as well as the Matric results of 2017.

IOL