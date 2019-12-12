Keamogetswe Masango had never seen shoes with wheels before. Flashes of colour caught the child’s eye as a team of roller skaters flew past. Captivated by their theatrics, she laced up a pair and joined the twirling and jumping. It didn’t take long to sync up with their moves.
After years of loneliness, Masango had found connection.
When Masango was a baby, her father passed away. The pain of his absence clouded her childhood. “I didn’t have a sense of belonging,” Masango says. In 2015, she joined Roller Skate South Africa.