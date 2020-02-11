Cape Town - Many people reflected on where they were, and the impact of Nelson Mandela's legacy on the 30th anniversary of his release from the Victor Verster prison on Tuesday.
The anniversary also marks and celebrates the unbanning of political parties in South Africa and the formal end of apartheid.
The anniversary comes two days before President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the State of the Nation Address.
One of the commemorative events saw former members of the original reception committee, who facilitated Mandela’s return from prison, reunite at the Victor Verster prison, now known as the Drakenstein Correctional Centre on Tuesday.