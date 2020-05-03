WATCH: 'Winde did not break any lockdown rules'

Cape Town - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has refuted claims by the ANC that he was "undermining the national regulations and defending only the privileged few". Winde has asked for the allocated time for exercise in public spaces to be extended. Under level 4 lockdown, people are allowed to cycle, jog and walk in public areas from 6am to 9am within a 5km radius of their home. On Friday, the first day of Level 4 lockdown, the popular Sea Point Promenade was packed with people taking advantage of the easing of the nationwide lockdown. On Saturday, the ANC released a statement saying that they were unimpressed that while the majority of people in Cape Town woke up to another day of poverty in informal settlements or townships, the premier was "out on a political stunt". "Sitting on his bicycle in the mist, wearing a helmet, and dressed in the type of cycling gear that townships cyclists can only dream of, Premier Winde today smugly spoke into the camera for the minority, a wealthy group that pumps money into the DA.

"In the carefully scripted piece, he said that a rethink of the lockdown regulations was needed," said Cameron Dugmore, Leader of the ANC in the legislature.

"Oblivious to the fact that by being in Sea Point he could be breaking lockdown regulations, he claimed that the exercise regulations were necessary because 'we need healthy people'.

“We were rather bemused and angered by these remarks. Exercise alone does not produce healthy people,” Dugmore said.

This morning I went to go and see for myself what the situation was during the exercise period. It is important that we have more time for exercise so we can prevent congregation in densely populated areas. @WesternCapeGov pic.twitter.com/2rqkUM2dLp — Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) May 2, 2020

Dugmore said that decent housing, proper health facilities, ending the spatial apartheid planning pattern that still keeps the majority living outside Cape Town, jobs, respecting people’s dignity and not exiling homeless people to Strandfontein are some of the factors that together create healthy people.

“Premier Winde should stop undermining the national regulations and defending only the privileged few,” Dugmore said.

Dugmore then likened the "angry voices" in the DA as shouting from a script made by Donald Trump and his supporters.

“The Premier’s choreographed appeal is part of this myth-making. For the sake of all of our lives, please leave the gimmicks to Trump.”

Winde's spokesperson Bianca Capazorio has refuted the allegations by Dugmore and the ANC saying that the provincial government has been working closely with the national government in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Attempts by the ANC in the province to resort to petty politics at such a serious time is deeply concerning. Premier Winde has been on record as supporting the lockdown since national government first announced it," Capazorio said.

"He has visited several sites across the city this week - among others to see how businesses have put measures in place to protect their staff and customers. Premier Winde was at the Sea Point Promenade because a media house requested an interview with him there. He holds an essential services permit and the assertion that he had broken lockdown rules is false."

Capazorio said the ANC's inference that a request to extend the exercise window only serves privileged interests, is unfair to the many residents of South Africa who choose to lead an active lifestyle, regardless of their financial status.