WATCH: Woman kidnapped in broad daylight in Cape Town from her yellow Audi R8

Cape Town - Police in Cape Town have opened a case of kidnapping after a woman was snatched after being ambushed by unknown assailants on Thursday. Video footage of the 35-year-old woman being snatched in front of Nioro Plastics in Ipswich Road in Blue Downs has gone viral on social media platforms.

In the video, the yellow Audi R8 can be seen taking the turn down the main road when a white Toyota Avanza stops in front of her. Unknown assailants jump from the car, and as she tries to flee a Ford Fiesta vehicle parks her in. The men then snatch her from the driver’s side of the vehicle and drag her to the Ford which closed her in. In the video, she can be seen fighting with the men as she refuses to be placed in the vehicle.

They place her in the vehicle and speed off. In a separate video circulating on social media, the person filming the vehicle shows the passenger window lying on the ground with glass scattered all over. The driver’s side door of the vehicle is open. In the video it has been alleged she is the wife of the owner of the plastics company.

Western Cape MEC of police oversight and community safety, Reagen Allen, said this was yet another reason why we should all be deeply concerned about this trend that seemingly has no end in sight. “At this stage, the circumstances surrounding this incident are still unclear. Late on Thursday, crime scene experts were still on the scene combing the area for clues. “Over the coming days, I’ll be engaging the Provincial Police Commissioner about kidnapping and various other matters.

“Alternatives have to be considered to immediately address the kidnappings that are occurring in our areas. “We do not want this to become an international embarrassment. “This could also have a major impact on tourists visiting our shores or businesses investing in the province, which in turn negatively affects our economy and by extension job creation,” Allen said.

Reports suggest the kidnapped woman is a Ukrainian national. Provincial police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk, confirmed the incident. “SAPS are investigating a kidnapping and an attempted murder case following an incident this morning (Thursday) at about 10.05am in Ipswich Road, near Saxdown Road in Blue Downs where a 35-year-old woman was kidnapped.

“At the time of the incident, she was alone in the car. Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation,” Van Wyk said. Police urge anyone with any information about this incident to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111. [email protected]