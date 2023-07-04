WATCH: Woman rescued after being caught in freak wave at Rocklands Beach in Sea Point

A woman was retrieved from Rocklands Beach in Sea Point, Cape Town, after she was swept out to sea on Tuesday. It is alleged that she was walking along the rocks when she was swept into the sea by a giant wave. National Sea Rescue Institute Table Bay duty controller, Paula Leech, said they were alerted to a call out after the woman was swept off the rocks.

"On arrival on the scene sight of an adult female was seen drifting approximately 200 metres off-shore but sight of the female was lost in misty conditions with a heavy sea swell running," Leech said, adding that a helicopter returning to the V&A Waterfront assisted in the search. Leech said the woman was last seen approximately 200 metres off-shore and a search line had commenced. "The female was located and recovered from the water onto the NSRI rescue craft. CPR efforts were commenced onboard the rescue craft that responded to the Granger Bay Water Club jetty where they were met by paramedics. CPR was continued by paramedics at the Water Club," Leech said.

NSRI rescue swimmers and emergency services responded to a report of woman floating in the Atlantic Ocean, close to the Sea Point promenade. Picture: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA) The woman was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. NSRI national spokesperson, Craig Lambinon appealed to the public to take heed of the full moon Spring Tide that causes higher-than-normal high tides and lower-than-normal low tides.

He said during the winter months stormy sea conditions can increase shoreline risks during the full moon and new moon Spring Tides. There are a few days left in this full moon Spring.