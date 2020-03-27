WATCH: You are vulnerable - Medical students from across the world's coronavirus message to youth

As coronavirus infections and deaths from Covid-19 continue to increase globally, young medical students from around the world made it their mission to send a stern message to young people. The South African representative Folakemi Olaokun reached out to IOL and reiterated the importance of staying at home and taking the precautionary measures. "Please try to stay at home at all times. Avoid going to the shops until absolutely necessary. Please refrain from jogging and play with your dog in your yard so they can get their exercise.Please co-operate with the government, SANDF and the SAPS; they are just trying to reduce spread and keep everyone in South Africa healthy. Olaokun said three medical students from Singapore and Malaysia came up with the idea and invited her to be a member of the global movement. She is a third-year medical student at the University of Pretoria.

The initiative, aptly named #MOREVIRALTHANTHEVIRUS, is aimed at urging the youth to take the coronavirus seriously. The students also wrote an open letter, urging people to stay at home and practice social distancing.

"Today, we face an enemy with no respect for authority, race or social class; our fight is not for toilet paper, but against a virus that disrupts normalcy.

Your life has been disrupted by Covid-19. We feel it too. Holiday plans cancelled due to lockdowns. Months of studying decimated with the cancellations of exams. Unless we act responsibly, Covid-19 will spread further, taking away more of our freedoms. Let’s make it clear: Covid-19 doesn’t like restrictions - neither do we," said the medical students in the letter.

"A post getting 10 000 likes in just 3 days would be considered ‘viral’. But what about a disease that has infected the same number of people? Scrolling past posts bear no real consequence - but ignoring advisories do. Surely our immense health provides immunity, right? It’s a fact that Covid-19 already claimed its youngest victim at under 18 years old. You are vulnerable, and so are your loved ones."