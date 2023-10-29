Water supply maintenance: these Cape areas be affected by water disruptions

The City of Cape Town is embarking on a planned water supply maintenance project kicking off from Monday, October 30 and it expected to end on November 3. In a statement released at the weekend, Councillor Zahid Badroodien, said the maintenance will result in water supply disruptions in some areas.

Here's a lift of the areas that will be affected: Plumstead and Wynberg : until Thursday, November 30, conditional assessments are presently being done on the water supply network in these areas. This will result in the possibility of lower than usual pressures experienced for up to 1,5 hours during the day in some parts as the assessments progress. Lynn's View (lower area)/Somerset West : Zero-pressure testing will be done on the water supply network in this area from 9pm on Tuesday, October 31, overnight until 4am on Wednesday, November 1.

Hout Bay, Scott Estate, Chapmans Peak and Baviaanskloof : Zero-pressure testing will be done on the water supply network in these areas from 9pm on Tuesday, October 31, overnight until 4am on Wednesday, November 1. Die Wingerd, Greenway Rise, Stuart’s Hill, Martinville (Bizweni - Somerset West) : Zero-pressure testing will be done on the water supply network in these areas from 9pm on Wednesday, November 1, overnight until 4am on Thursday, November 2. Badroodien explained that zero-pressure testing and step-testing are part of the installation process for pressure management technology. Tests are done in advance to see if any unmapped inflows need to be considered before installing smart pressure-reducing valves.

He said in these affected areas, some residents may experience low water pressure, and some may have no water coming out of their taps for some time during this overnight testing period. It is not possible to predict which areas or streets will experience disruptions. Conditional testing on the other hand ensures that the pressure-reducing valves (PRVs) in the water supply network are operating effectively and managing the pressures at the determined settings to preserve the lifespan of the pipeline and reduce the occurrence of water wastage resulting from pipe bursts. Pressure fluctuations may be experienced, but will be minimised as far as possible. This work forms part of the City’s Water Demand Management Strategy. Managing water pressure more effectively reduces the possibility of pipe bursts and water wastage.

Maintenance work – Pipe and valve installations, repairs and replacements This work will result in the water supply disruption to these areas: Hout Bay

The water supply to various roads in this area is being shut-off intermittently from 8am until 4pm during weekdays until Friday, November 3. This will enable the maintenance team to safely do valve replacements and fire hydrant upgrades in the area. Notices indicating the dates of the affected roads will be circulated in advance. Residents are kindly requested to store sufficient water in advance and to keep their taps closed on the day to prevent water loss and/or damage when the water supply is restored. Northern parts of the City – Durbanville, Kraaifontein, Bloekombos, Wallacedene, Joostenbergvlakte and Bellville.

The Wemmershoek Water Treatment Plant will be shut down for maintenance from midnight on Tuesday, October 31 until midnight on Wednesday, November 1. The Drakenstein and Stellenbosch municipalities as well as private consumers along the Wemmershoek pipeline have already been informed. Residents in the northern parts of the City are kindly requested to reduce their water consumption during this period Large part of Gordon’s Bay (Dobson) The water supply to a large part of Gordon’s Bay bounded by Sir Lowry’s Pass Road, Dennehoek Road, Disa Road and the Coastline will be shut off from 8am until 6pm on Thursday, November 2. This will enable the maintenance team to do a tie-in on the main water supply to the area. Residents are requested to store enough water in advance for domestic consumption.