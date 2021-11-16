Water treatment plant to shut down temporarily, Cape Town residents urged to use water sparingly

CAPE TOWN: The City of Cape Town has announced that it will be shutting down the Faure Water Treatment Plant temporarily and urges residents to reduce non-essential water consumption this weekend. The Water and Sanitation Department said the plant will be shut from midnight on Friday, November 19, until midnight on Monday, November 22, to enable the insertion of a T-piece on its 2 400mm diameter bulk water main.

The City said arrangements have been made to step up production at the Blackheath and Steenbras Water Treatment Plants, to compensate for the site that is going offline. It said, because of this, residents should not experience any significant disruption of water supply as a result. But, the general demand in reduction will help further reduce the risk of unforeseen complications or pipe bursts associated with the work under way.

“The work involving the insertion of the T-piece on the 2400mm diameter bulk water pipeline forms part of the City of Cape Town’s R162 million Baden Powell Drive bulk water pipeline project, which will strengthen supply to thousands of Khayelitsha residents. “The new infrastructure, currently under construction, will be linked to the 2 400mm diameter pipeline through this T-piece, to strengthen the water supply and boost water pressure in the eastern sections of Khayelitsha, which have seen rapid growth recently. “The full Khayelitsha area is currently supplied by the bulk main on the north-western side, some distance from the eastern region,” the City said.

It said the only areas impacted by the work will be the Cape Film Studios and Amazon off Baden-Powell Drive, however, water tankers will be made available. Stellenbosch Municipality has also been informed, as a portion of their drinking water is supplied from this bulk water main. “The water and sanitation department also intends to replace a faulty cross-connection valve, linking the 760mm pipeline to the 2400mm bulk water pipeline.

“This might result in lower water pressure in the Eerste River area, between Van Riebeeck, Strand Road and Faure Road, and the areas of De Wijnlanden and surrounds, next to Baden Powell Drive. “Water tankers will be on standby to supply these areas with water for domestic consumption,” it said. The City is urging residents in Eerste River, De Wijnlanden, and surrounds, to store water upfront in clean and sealed containers for domestic use.

Residents are also requested to keep taps closed during this period to avoid any water loss and/or damage once the water supply has been restored. It said the request for residents to reduce water consumption while work is under way is merely a precaution to minimise strain on the system. [email protected]