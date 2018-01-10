The City of Cape Town will step up the roll-out of pressure management technology to various parts of the city's water supply network. File Picture: Bongani Shibulane/African News Agency

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town will step up the roll-out of pressure management technology to the various parts of the city's water supply network, in response to one of the worst droughts the city has ever experienced.

Mayoral Committee Member for Informal Settlements, Water and Waste Services; and Energy, Councillor Xanthea Limberg said: "The first planned works in this regard will take place in Paarden Eiland, in the area bounded by the Marine Drive Service Road to the north, Duncan and Lower Church Roads to the west, Paarden Eiland Road to the east and FW De Klerk Boulevard (N1 freeway) to the south. Some 367 customers will be affected."

Work on this programme by the City's Department of Water and Sanitation will begin on Friday, from 8pm to 4am on Saturday, and any disruptions will be communicated to all other areas in due course.

"Not only does pressure management generally lower consumption by reducing the rate at which water flows to properties, it also reduces leaks and pipe bursts by better ensuring that pressure remains within levels that the pipework can tolerate, and reduces the rate of loss from leaks and bursts," Limberg added.

Across the city, 25 areas were identified that could benefit from this technology over the next three months. Limberg said contractors have been brought on board to speed up the programme.

However, consideration to ensure minimal disruptions to water supply in affected areas will be given at all time.

"We thank residents for their co-operation in reducing water consumption thus far, and regret any inconvenience this will cause, these are part of our efforts to avoid Day Zero," said Limberg.

African News Agency/ANA