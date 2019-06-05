File picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA).

JOHANNESBURG - The Western Cape Provincial Parliament (WCPP) on Tuesday elected its Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) and committee chairpersons to formally establish the legislature’s oversight function over the province's government. Those elected to serve as committee chairpersons include:

- Scopa: Lulama Mvimbi (ANC)

- Premier and Constitutional Matters: Ricardo Mackenzie (DA)

- Finance, Economic Opportunities, and Tourism: Deidre Baartman (DA)

- Agriculture, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning: Andricus Van der Westhuizen (DA)

- Education: Lorraine Botha (DA)

- Health: Wendy Philander (DA)

- Social Development: Gillion Bosman (DA)

- Transport & Public Works: Daylin Mitchell (DA)

- Local Government: Derrick America (DA)

- Human Settlements: Matlhodi Maseko (DA)

- Community Safety, Cultural Affairs and Sports: Reagen Allen (DA)

Petitions: Gillion Bosman (DA).

- Parliamentary Oversight Committee: Mireille Wenger (DA)

Deputy Chief Whip, Daylin Mitchell will be chairing the Conduct Committee and Deidre Baartman will be chairing the Budget Committee.

"We look forward to working with members of Provincial Parliament to ensure transparency and accountability within the Western Cape government over the next five years," said Mireille Wenger, DA chief whip in the Western Cape Provincial Parliament.

"I trust that as a multiparty house, the Western Cape Provincial Parliament will continue to ensure that we provide the best possible governance to the people of this province."

African News Agency (ANA)