WC traffic officers confiscate contraband worth R34.3 million
Share this article:
Cape Town - The Western Cape Provincial Traffic Law Enforcement confiscated R34.3 million worth of illegal drugs and marine life between April 2020 and March 2021.
According to the DA, this substantial achievement demonstrates operational agility when considering the challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The province's traffic officers were able to collect the following:
•R16 953 233 worth of abalone;
•R1 563 650 worth of illicit cigarettes and transporting liquor;
•R8 488 390 worth of dagga;
•R7 218 900 worth of mandrax;
•R5 000 worth of cocaine and illegal goods; and
•R23 175 worth of Methamphetamine (tik).
“Over the year under review, the Department of Transport and Public Works increased its capabilities and efficiency in delivering on its mandate,” said DA Western Cape spokesperson on community safety, Reagen Allen.
“To obtain this, a wide range of technology improvements took place. In total, 176 patrol vehicles were upgraded with new technologies in addition to the 540 hand-held devices replaced by newer models.
“Officers were able to detect documentation fraud more easily and arrested 141 people as a result,” Allen added.
IOL