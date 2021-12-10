WC traffic officers confiscate contraband worth R34.3 million

According to the DA, this substantial achievement demonstrates operational agility when considering the challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cape Town - The Western Cape Provincial Traffic Law Enforcement confiscated R34.3 million worth of illegal drugs and marine life between April 2020 and March 2021.

The province's traffic officers were able to collect the following:

•R23 175 worth of Methamphetamine (tik).

“Over the year under review, the Department of Transport and Public Works increased its capabilities and efficiency in delivering on its mandate,” said DA Western Cape spokesperson on community safety, Reagen Allen.

“To obtain this, a wide range of technology improvements took place. In total, 176 patrol vehicles were upgraded with new technologies in addition to the 540 hand-held devices replaced by newer models.