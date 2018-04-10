CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Transport MEC Donald Grant on Tuesday condemned the latest attack on a Metrorail train driver which took place between Kraaifontein and Muldersvlei, saying it reaffirms the need to improve security.

The train driver was stabbed and robbed by three men on Monday evening.

“The latest victim received medical attention soon after the incident, and is, fortunately, recovering at home. We wish him a speedy recovery,” said Grant in a statement.

“This latest attack reaffirms the need to improve security in the rail network, which is the focus of the work currently underway with the Rail Management Task Team, chaired by me, as the Western Cape minister of transport and public works.”

The MEC added that the Rail Management Task Team was established as a result of the City of Cape Town’s Rail Summit held on February 9. The task team is cross-sectoral and has members from the Western Cape government, the City of Cape Town, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), Metrorail, as well as the private sector.

According to the MEC, the aim of the task team is to focus specifically on improving security on the rail network, with a view to training and deploying additional security personnel in the near future. The task team met for the first time on March 29 and has confirmed the commitment to funding from the provincial government, the City of Cape Town, and from Prasa.

“While we look at ways to improve security in the rail network, we must also continue to take a stand against criminal elements that hold public transport operators to ransom. These elements threaten the provision of safe and reliable public transport for the thousands that rely on it on a daily basis, which is completely unacceptable,” said Grant.

“This latest attack is another sign of the dangers that Metrorail employees face when criminal elements penetrate the rail network with the intention to cause harm. These acts of criminality must be condemned by us all, and effectively investigated by the SAPS to ensure that these criminals are brought to justice.”

African News Agency/ANA