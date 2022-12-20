WC Transport reopens one lane of the R44 Clarens Drive between Gordon’s Bay and Rooi Els as repairs continue

Cape Town – The Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works (DTPW) has reopened one lane of the R44 (Clarens Drive) between Gordon’s Bay and Rooi Els for traffic on Tuesday while repair work is under way on the road. This partial opening is to assist traffic along this picturesque route during the festive season.

The DTPW had to close the R44 between Gordon’s Bay and Rooi Els after a storm two weeks ago caused mudslides and rockslides, making a section of this road extremely dangerous. While the roadway may seem in a good condition following the clean-up operations, there are sections where the road surface has been undermined and is not safe for any weight. The acting Provincial Minister of Mobility, Ivan Meyer, said the traffic flow would be managed through stop/go signs.

However, road users were warned that waiting times could be as long as two to three hours depending on the type of work being done, although every attempt would be made to stick to shorter waiting times. "The road may be closed for safety or operational reasons at any time and without prior notice. "As a result, motorists that cannot accommodate such a possible lengthy waiting period are urged to rather make use of the alternative route (N2),“ Meyer said.

The DTPW said it aimed to keep at least one lane of this road open over the festive season, with the safety of the travelling public being the most important consideration. “Road users are also advised that even with a full closure, all businesses and accommodation establishments are still accessible, but it may require you to access it via the alternative route,” it said. The DTPW also reminded all road users that when this section of the R44 was closed, it was closed to all traffic motor vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles, hikers and pedestrians.

“Any person who ignores the road closure signs and closure barriers faces personal danger and serious legal repercussions. “Apart from emergency vehicles responding to an emergency, no special requests can be accommodated during a full closure,” it added. The DTPW has the necessary authorisations to repair the road and is establishing the construction site and certain equipment is being moved to the construction site by crane.

“We will do our best to keep one lane open but if the situation deteriorates, we may have to close the road completely again,” it said. Meanwhile, Western Cape Infrastructure Minister Tertuis Simmers said motorists were advised that there were few safe places for vehicles to turn around to take another route, so they were urged to decide on their route prior to travel. “I would like to urge all road users to be patient during this busier time on our roads. Road infrastructure in the Western Cape, and the safety of all our motorists, is our top priority as we work hard to make this a safe province for you,” Simmers said.