Picture: Supplied

Johannesburg - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) on Tuesday warned of a fake enrollment notice making its rounds in Du Noon in Cape Town. The fake advert reads: "2020 Grade 8 and Grade 1 students enrollment is currently open for all schools that are in the Western Cape. Registration is open until the 15th of March. You cannot register the students directly at the school all you need to do is come at Silulo Ulutho Technologies bring with you your ID, your child’s birth certificate, the last report and you will be charged a fee of R50 which is the 2018 December report. Please register your child as soon as possible so is to secure a place for the for next year."

The WCED said the contents of the notice is of great concern.

"Firstly, parents must enrol at the school or on the WCED website. We are not aware of any official or authorised enrollment station at the company named on the notice/advert. Secondly, parents cannot be charged a fee to enrol their child at a school. Thirdly, the WCED’s branding was used without our permission," WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said.

"Our main concern, however, is that parents are paying for a service that is not necessary."

The WCED said it has called the company on the notice and a man from the Du Noon office confirmed that they were encouraging parents to register online with them and said he was asked to do so by a WCED school in order to assist parents with online enrollment.

According to the man, the R50 was to provide internet access.

"The WCED investigated further and called the school in question. The principal said that he has had no engagement with the company and that the school is not part of the pilot. Parents may collect paper-based application forms from the school, as has been done in the past," said Hammond.

Parents who have no access to the internet may request a paper-based application from any school.

Admissions close on 15 March 2019.

African News Agency (ANA)