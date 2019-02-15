ANC acting provincial chairperson, Khaya Magaxa, speaking outside the Western Cape provincial legislature during the party's protest on Friday. PHOTO: Songezo Ndlendle/ African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN - The ANC in the Western Cape has accused the DA of caring only for the “white rich” and not ordinary poor people and of "frustrating" Africans by referring to them as refugees.

Acting ANC provincial chairperson, Khaya Magaxa, said: “You will never get a government like that, even in Zimbabwe, even in any poorest country. Here in the Western Cape, the help is for the rich but not the ordinary poor people.

"This government cares for white rich and what kind of government is that?” asked Magaxa during the party’s “shutdown Wale street” protest outside the provincial legislature in the Cape town CBD as Western Cape Premier Helen Zille delivered her last state of the province address (Sopa) on Friday.

Magaxa further accused the DA of using the hospital that was built by the ANC to create unequal provision of services in the same hospital.

“If you go to Khayelitsha, you won’t find enough doctors and more than a hundred people are subjected to be seen every day by one single student doctor. People in Khayelitsha, if they go to Khayelitsha hospital, they know they are going to die because there is no medicine in that hospital and there are no doctors in that hospital, what kind of government is this?”

Magaxa said the DA also did not have any interest in human settlement and that the party was frustrating Africans by referring to them as refugees in order to prevent them from coming into the province.

“It wants to frustrate them for that they can leave Western Cape. The DA is using housing in order to protect the old apartheid prevention of people to come to this province,” he added.

