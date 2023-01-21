ChatGPT is the latest internet sensation to take the world by storm. Depending on what words you put in the system, you can get it to write songs, create Dungeon and Dragon campaigns and get advice (although it’s worth noting that the AI will sometimes provide incorrect information, so it’s advised to take advice with a pinch of salt.) We asked ChatGPT to list side hustles. Our first input was vague, as we simply typed: “What is the best side hustle”, to which it said the following:

Story continues below Advertisement

“The best side hustle to do depends on your interests, skills, and the resources you have available to you. Some popular options include: “Freelancing in a skill you're already proficient in, such as writing, graphic design, or programming. “Starting an e-commerce business, such as selling products online through platforms like Amazon or Etsy.

“Driving for a ride-sharing service like Uber or Lyft. “Renting out a spare room on Airbnb. “Tutoring students or teaching a skill you're knowledgeable in.”

Story continues below Advertisement

It added: “Ultimately, the best side hustle for you is one that you enjoy and can see yourself doing for a long period of time.” Satisfied with the results, but curious and fascinated by the tool, we then input into ChatGPT: “Best side hustles you can do to get rich fast”. This is what it said:

Story continues below Advertisement

“It's important to note that there is no guaranteed way to get rich fast, and many of the side hustles that promise quick riches involve taking on significant risk. Additionally, most legitimate ways to build wealth take time, effort, and patience. “However, some side hustles that have the potential to generate significant income include: “Starting a successful business: This can take a lot of time and effort, but can also be very rewarding if done correctly.

“Investing in real estate: This can be a great way to generate passive income, but it also requires a significant amount of capital to get started. “Trading stocks or cryptocurrencies: This can be a high-risk and high-reward option, but it's important to have a solid understanding of the market before diving in. “Being an influencer or YouTuber: If you can build a large following and monetise your content through advertising, sponsorships or merchandise you can make a significant amount of money.”

As a disclaimer of sorts, it said: “It's important to keep in mind that these options are not a guaranteed way to get rich, and there are many factors that contribute to success. It is always important to do your own research and be cautious when considering any opportunity that promises quick riches.” With load shedding constantly on our minds, we asked ChatGPT to list side hustles to do during load shedding. It said the following:

“Here are some side hustles that don't require the use of electricity: “Gardening: You can grow your own fruits and vegetables and sell them to your local farmers market or through a community-supported agriculture (CSA) programme. “Handyman: You can provide services such as painting, minor repairs, and maintenance that don't require electricity.

“Pet-sitting or dog-walking: You can provide these services by walking or caring for pets while their owners are away, it doesn't require electricity. “Cleaning: You can provide cleaning services for homes and offices that do not require electricity. “Tutoring: You can provide tutoring services in person, in areas such as maths, science, or language arts, without the need for electricity.

“Car detailing: You can provide a car detailing services like washing, polishing, and cleaning the interiors of cars, this can be done without electricity. “Carpentry or woodwork: You can create wooden crafts such as furniture, decorative items, or toys that don't require electricity. “Beading or jewellery making: You can create jewellery from beads and other materials that don't require electricity.

“Bicycle repair: Many people rely on bicycles to get around during load shedding, so offering to repair and service bikes could be a valuable service.” The AI added that we should keep in mind that some of these options may require some initial investment, like buying gardening tools or cleaning equipment. But overall, these options are relatively low-tech and don't require electricity to be performed. Statistics

Research group, BrandMapp, says 48% of households with a monthly income of R10 000 or more have a secondary income. Approximately 30% of their income comes from side hustles. According to a survey done by Student Village, 34% of South Africans between the ages of 15 to 34 years have a side hustle, and are looking to integrate their side hustle into their everyday life and demands.