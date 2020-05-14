'We couldn’t say goodbye to my dad, we couldn’t even bury him'

Cape Town – “We couldn’t say goodbye to my dad, we couldn’t even bury him.” These were the heartbreaking words of a Mitchells Plain man whose father recently passed away from Covid-19. The family of the 70-year-old Surrey Estate resident say they were left shocked by his sudden death from the Coronavirus. His son Maliek Fagoedien, 42, took to Facebook on 6 May to warn people about the severity of the virus to spread awareness. Maliek says his father’s death was a “cold and painful” experience for the family.

“My dad was only in hospital once in his life and that was three years ago for a pacemaker,” he explains.

“On 26 April, we admitted my dad to Gatesville Melomed a week after he developed flu-like symptoms, which got worse.

“He spent the next few days there as a positive Covid-19 patient, his health just got worse, but he called me everyday.

“I could hear him struggle to breathe, he could hardly speak, it was heartbreaking.

“The sad part was he didn’t have any family members by his bedside.

Dangerous

“We could only drop off stuff for him at the entrance, but we never saw him and couldn’t be with him because of this dangerous virus,” says Maliek.

“On 6 May, the doctor called me the afternoon to say my dad passed away.”

Even worse, there would be no final goodbyes for the shattered family as they could not hold a janaazah.

Four members of the Muslim Judical Council in protective gear collected the body.

“They took him straight to the grave, we couldn’t have a ceremony, he had to be buried quickly, we finished by 7.30pm and everything was over.”

Maliek says his father gave him the opportunity to go to Mecca last year.

“I’m grateful that he gave me this special opportunity by funding my trip, it’s one of the memories I’ll cherish forever.”

He is now urging mense to “stop being ignorant” and flouting the lockdown rules.

“I can’t say where exactly my father got the virus, but he still visited friends and family during lockdown, he could have gotten it anywhere,” says Maliek.

“Some people don’t tell others when they have the virus because it’s seen as a shameful thing.”

As he stated on Facebook: “Just remember if you are infected with Covid-19 you will have no one by your side, except the doctors and nursing staff.

“Remember if your child, husband/wife, mother/father or sister/brother gets infected, they will suffer alone.”

