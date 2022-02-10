‘We hope this will unite our community,” says Jerobiojin’s school principal

Cape Town - THE school principal of slain Jerobiojin van Wyk, 13, hopes that the remains found belong to the boy and that it unites the community as a whole. The teenager attended Nieuwoudt Primary School in Klawer and was currently in Grade 4.

It is alleged Jerobiojin and a friend went to pick mangoes in an upscale area of the town but never returned home on Wednesday, February 2. The remains believed to be that of Jerobiojin van Wyk, 13, were found in a drain on Friday in Klawer. Photo: Supplied The family received news that he was knocked over by a motorist who picked Jerobiojin up and left with him. It is alleged the man saw the children ’stealing’ the mangoes from someone’s tree.

The child’s devastated mother Triesha van Wyk immediately sought assistance from police. On Friday, remains believed to be that of the boy were found in the drain at Daniel Smit’s Matzikama Street home. Smit was arrested on Friday and made his first appearance in the Klawer Magistrate’s Court where he was charged with murder, kidnapping, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and defeating the ends of justice. The 56-year-old train driver abandoned his bail application. His case has been postponed until April 26.

The teenager’s remains were found in the drains located on the premises of Daniel Smit. Photo: Robin-Lee Francke/IOL School principal John Cloete has been at the school for 30 years and has held his position for the last 10 years. Cloete said the pupils and staff at the school have been left traumatised by the allegations of Jerobiojin’s murder and dismembering last week. Speaking to IOL, Cloete said the teenager had been at the school since Grade 1 but Covid-19 did affect his school attendance, as it did with many children from the small farming town.

A memorial was erected in his honour at Nieuwoudt Primary School where he attended. Picture is deputy principal, Sandra de Jong and school principal John Cloete. Photo: Robin-Lee Francke/ He said Jerobiojin was also part of the school’s feeding scheme and explained the significance of a photo of the boy, which has been widely shared across social media, in which he holds a page with the word ‘ons’ (we). “Jerobiojin was part of a group of pupils who took part in our Mother’s Day initiative where, as a school, we made a video to thank all mother’s for the impact they make in our lives. “It is ironic that he held the word ‘ons’, because in his death he would not wanted us to be pointing fingers at one another but rather just standing still and using his death to reflect and a way to move forward, united.

“We hope this will unite not only the community and police but also the school and wherever else divisions may be present,” Cloete said. Daniel Smit, 56, the man accused of murdering and dismembering the teen. Photo: supplied The school, which currently accommodates 970 children, has also started a database to ensure children currently not in school get placed in the system. “We have started a database for all children, even those who have dropped out, to get placed back into a classroom.

“We are checking on children who are on our system but are not at school. “As a school we want to get all children back into the system,” Cloete added. School personnel visited the family home of Jerobiojin on Tuesday.

Deputy principal Sandra de Jong, who has known the family for some time, said they felt the need to convey their condolences and show support to the family. The school has also set up a memorial in memory of Jerobiojin. A memorial service and a candle lighting ceremony was held for the boy. [email protected]