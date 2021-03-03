We know the killer and where he stays, says mom demanding justice

Cape Town – A Steenberg mother’s world came crashing down on Sunday evening when she was asked to come and identify a body full of blood just metres away from her home. Masuret August says she was shocked to discover the body belonged to her 33-year-old son Lloyd, who was allegedly beaten to death by gangsters who had accused him of theft. Lloyd died due to his injuries on the scene on the corner of Banjo Road and Choir Street. “He was not a gangster, he did not deserve to die like this,” cried Masuret. He was beaten to death by a gangster and his friends. Lloyd August Picture: Supplied “The perpetrator was around when the police arrived at the scene, but they did not arrest him.

“We were told they accused him of stealing, but everyone knows that is not true.”

The mother of five says she wants justice for her son.

“I am not OK knowing that his killer is walking free. It is difficult for us as a family to accept that he is no more.”

The family has placed a cross and flowers where Lloyd’s body was found.

Masuret says her son was gay and was well-known in their community. She is pleading with witnesses to come forward.

“We know the killer and where he stays. We must stand together and demand justice for Lloyd,” she says.

SAPS’ FC van Wyk says: “The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated. The suspects fled the scene and [are] yet to be arrested.”

Anyone with any information about this incident can contact Steenberg SAPS on 021 702 9000 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

