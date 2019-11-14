Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency

Cape Town - The Directors of the National Heritage Project Non-Profit Company will launch the Long March to Freedom exhibition at Century City in Cape Town on Thursday. The Long March to Freedom is a monumental procession of 100 life-size bronze statues and is the largest exhibition of its kind anywhere in the world.

"I think it is very important that the project Long march to freedom is not just about the Mandela generation and my generation. Its about our history from the time of the original people. These are real people who have been struggling for a long time and as we used to say 'Aluta continua' . The struggle continues now and this exhibition tells us why we must continue until we have reached equality for all our people," said Struggle icon Dennis Goldberg.

Dennis Goldberg raises his fist with the statues of Nelson and Winnie Mandela. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency

Dennis Goldberg fist bumps the statue of Ahmed Kathrada. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency

The Directors of the National Heritage Project Non-Profit Company launched The Long March to Freedom exhibition at Century City, Cape Town. Video: Courtney Africa/African News Agency





The launch kicked off at 12:30 with scores in attendance, with Dali Tambo officially opening the exhibition. The exhibition will be open for the public on Friday.

The bronze artworks tell the story of South Africa’s 350-year struggle for freedom and democracy. It also depicts South African and international icons.