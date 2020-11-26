We Remember Naledi Phangindawo

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared three days of mourning, from November 25 to 29, for victims of Covid-19 and gender-based violence. Through our We Remember campaign, we too will pay tribute to some of the more than 20 000 people who have died due to the coronavirus pandemic and commemorate women who have died violently at the hands of men. We remember Naledi Phangindawo Naledi Phangindawo, a 25-year-old Mossel Bay mother of three and health enthusiast was murdered outside the home of her former boyfriend Mondli Ntlangulela in early June. Ntlangulela handed himself over to police in Strand days after the murder.

At the time of her death, Phangindawo’s sister Yashika alleged that a relative of the ex-boyfriend had lured Phangindawo her death.

“She was hacked all over her body and face. We believe she was lured there because we found out the (relative) who called her to take her somewhere was there.

“He also knew my sister had a protection order against (Ntlangulela), who was there,” said Yashika.

She said Phangindawo had moved to Knysna from Cape Town after receiving the protection order.

“My sister was very scared of him because he tried to get back with her. When she rejected him, he bit her on the chin and broke her finger. "

The case has been postponed numerous times since the suspect’s first appearance in early June and he remains behind bars after abandoning a bail application in the same month. Ntlangulela will appear in court again on December 4, according to NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

"He took away my best friend and a mother to three children she was working hard for. Her 6-year-old daughter took the news hard,” Yashika said.

To the families of those who have died from Covid-19 or gender-based violence this year, we share your pain, we know their names and most of all, we remember.

#WeRemember #DontLookAway #16Days

IOL