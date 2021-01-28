We will kill more people by socio-economic devastation than Covid, says Bonang Mohale

Cape Town - When the Covid-19 pandemic hit South Africa, the country was already finished as it had just come out of a downgrade and a technical recession, Free State University Chancellor Bonang Mohale says.

Mohale who was speaking during a webinar, hosted by non-profit organisation, Afrika Tikkun, on Thursday morning, said one only needed to look at the figures in order to see why the country found itself in a “spot of bother“.

“Our debt… is R3 trillion, we are borrowing at a rate of R2.1 billion a day,” he said. “Our debt to GDP ratio is 93% but this excludes government guarantees. If you include those, the ratio goes to 110%. South Africa… cannot afford to pay its debt. Our debt-servicing costs are R20 million, so 70% of the almost R1.4 trillion that is collected by Sars goes towards the public sector, social security and debts.

“Pre-Covid our unemployment rate was approaching 40%, when you include the people that have given up and the 3 million jobs we have lost as a direct result of Covid. So, it looks like we are going to kill more people by socio-economic devastation than the virus will. A country that values more the loss of the economy than the loss of lives actually doesn't need a vaccine, it is already sick.”

Speaking on SA’s vaccine funding and roll-out programme, Discovery Health chief executive Ryan Noach, who was also part of the webinar, said the information was changing daily and it was unknown where it would end up.