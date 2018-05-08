Cape Town - Approximately 14 million people are on the brink of hunger in South Africa, according to a recent Oxfam report.





About 75% children do not get proper nutrition and 25% of children have stunted growth, due to the lack of nutrition.





Three out of four children go to school hungry.





According to The Hunger Project website, hunger and malnutrition are the number one risk to health worldwide. A greater risk than Aids, malaria and tuberculosis combined.





If these statistics do not shock you, they should.





These issues that are in dire need of attention is what Food Lovers, in partnership with Tru-Cape Fruit Marketing, Simpl. Juices and Rugani, aim to tackle.





This month for World Hunger Month and World Hunger Day on May 28, they are on a mission to fill as many empty stomachs as possible.





Their World Hunger Month initiative is linked to The Hunger Project UK and the beneficiaries of the campaign is FoodForward SA.





The initiative is dedicated to unite organisations and partners to fight hunger.





Surplus food from wholesalers, retailers and manufacturers is collected by Food Lovers at their own cost BUT the food is given for free. It is to be noted that the surplus food is edible and well within the expiry date.





This fresh surplus food is then distributed so no food goes to waste. About 4.4 million kgs of food is distributed.





Earth Lovers' Market group head of sustainability, Andrew Milson told IOL that food wastage remains a big problem in South Africa.





"If people can look at reducing their waste and look at what organisations take food that is still edible, to feed more people, that would be fantastic."





How can I help?





In Food Lover's Market stores, people can buy 1.5kg Tru-Cape apples, 3kg Rugani carrots, 750ml Rugani veggie juice or a Simpl. juice. For every unit sold, 79 cents will be donated to FoodForward SA, resulting in hundreds of hungry mouths being fed.





"This means we will be able to buy one meal for one person with every pack donated," said managing director of FoodForward SA Andrew Du Plessis.





Food Lovers intends to donate 1% of their turnover on World Hunger Day to FoodForward SA.





"Hunger is a real issue that many face on a day to day basis and people could look at getting involved in their communities and working with charities," said Milson.





IOL



