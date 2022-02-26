Weekend forecast: South Africans can expect hot, windy and rainy weather this weekend

Cape Town - Most South Africans can expect warm to hot weather with a bit of wind and rain as temperatures go up to twenties and early thirties. The Western Cape can expect warm to hot weather conditions with a bit of wind and Gauteng can expect warm to hot weather with highs of late 20’s on Saturday and Sunday. Those living in Carletonville, Westonaria and Vereeniging can also expect some thundershowers.

KwaZulu-Natal will have cool to warm weather with scattered thundershowers. Those living in the Eastern Cape can expect warm to hot weather with scattered thundershowers as well. The Free State can expect hot weather conditions with scattered thundershowers. Those in the Northern Cape can expect hot weather conditions this weekend.

Moving north, Mpumalanga and Limpopo can expect wam to hot weather conditions. If you are living in the North West, you can expect hot weather conditions with thundershowers across the province. The signs and symptoms of heat injuries are:

– Cramps – Nausea – Vomiting

– Dizziness – Weakness – Fainting

– Seizures Beat the heat this weekend; stay well hydrated by drinking a lot of water. Try to keep out of direct sunlight, wear the appropriate clothing and ensure you use sunscreen.

That said, try to limit participation in outdoor activities. If you plan on participating in outdoor activities, ensure you rest and keep well hydrated. If you are going to spend time in a pool, ensure your safety and that of the children around you. Ensure that they are supervised while around and in the pool. Do not leave children and pets in a vehicle, even with a window open.