Weekend weather: expect warm to hot conditions across most of SA

South Africans can expect warm to hot weather this weekend, with temperatures rising into the low 30s in some regions. The Western Cape can expect warm to hot conditions with wind, while Gauteng can expect warm weather with some cloud cover.

If you are in KwaZulu-Natal, expect hot weather with thundershowers along the Drakensberg escarpment, including Royal National Park, Giant’s Castle, Underberg and Kokstad. Those in the Eastern Cape can expect warm to hot weather, with thundershowers across most parts of the province. The Free State can also expect warm to hot conditions with scattered thundershowers in most parts of the province.

If you are in the Northern Cape, you can expect hot weather with scattered thundershowers. Moving north, those living in Limpopo and Mpumalanga can expect it will be warm to hot. If you are living in the North West, you can expect hot conditions with thundershowers across the province in Vryburg, Ottosdal, Klerksdorp, Potchefstroom, Taung, Wolmaransstad and Bloemhof.

The signs and symptoms of heat stroke, also known as hyperthermia, are: Cramps Nausea

Vomiting Dizziness Weakness

Fainting Seizures Here are a few tips to beat the heat:

– Stay well hydrated by drinking a lot of water. – Keep a close eye on babies, the elderly and children. Ensure they stay well hydrated as well. – Remember to ensure pets have a cool place to relax, and have cold, clean water to drink as well.

– Try to keep out of direct sunlight. – Wear the appropriate clothing and ensure you use sunscreen. – Limit participation in outdoor activities. If you plan on participating in outdoor activities, ensure you rest and keep well hydrated.

– If you are going to spend time in a pool, ensure your safety and the children around you. – Ensure that they are supervised while around and in the pool. – Do not leave children and pets in a vehicle, even with a window open.