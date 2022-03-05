Weekend weather: South Africans are in for a hot and humid weekend

Cape Town - Most South Africans can expect warm to hot and humid weather with some provinces experiencing scattered thundershowers and rain. The Western Cape can expect hot weather conditions and Gauteng can expect warm to hot weather with both provinces reaching up to highs of late 20s this weekend. Those living in Carletonville, Westonaria, Soweto and Vereeniging can also expect some thundershowers.

KwaZulu-Natal will have cool to warm weather with scattered thundershowers. Those living in the Eastern Cape can expect warm to hot weather with scattered thundershowers as well. The Free State can expect cool to warm weather conditions with scattered thundershowers this weekend. If you are are living in Northern Cape, you can expect hot weather conditions this weekend with scattered thundershowers.

Moving north, Limpopo can expect wam to hot weather conditions and Mpumalanga will have warm to hot weather conditions with rain and wind. If you are living in the North West, you can expect warm to hot weather conditions with thundershowers across the province. The signs and symptoms of heat injuries are:

– Cramps – Nausea – Vomiting

– Dizziness – Weakness – Fainting

– Seizures Beat the heat this weekend; stay well hydrated by drinking a lot of water. Try to keep out of direct sunlight, wear the appropriate clothing and ensure you use sunscreen.

That said, try to limit participation in outdoor activities. If you plan on participating in outdoor activities, ensure you rest and keep well hydrated. If you are going to spend time in a pool, ensure your safety and that of the children around you. Ensure that they are supervised while around and in the pool. Do not leave children and pets in a vehicle, even with a window open.