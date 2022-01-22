Weekend weather: South Africans urged to take caution as temperatures soar

Cape Town – South Africa is in for more scorching hot weather this weekend as many parts of South Africa can expect highs of over 25°C. South African Weather Service Cape Town spokesperson Stella Nake said the Western Cape and Namakwa District of the Northern Cape are expected to experience extremely uncomfortable and hot weather conditions this weekend.

“The hottest day will be Saturday for most areas. The temperatures should range between 35°C to 40°C in most places, and greater than 40°C over in most parts of the Western Cape interior,” she said. Gauteng can expect warm to hot weather with highs in its 20’s. KwaZulu-Natal can also expect hot weather, as well as Eastern Cape and Free State. Mpumalanga and Limpopo can expect slightly cooler weather conditions, but are still advised to stay hydrated.

The City of Cape Town and ER24 have issued warnings to help residents manage the increased temperatures. – Stay indoors in a cool room near a fan if possible – Elderly individuals must take extra care to stay hydrated and cool

– Try to limit participation in outdoor activities. If you plan on hosting or participating in outdoor activities, ensure you rest and keep hydrated. – On that note, avoid strenuous outdoor activity and keep out of direct sunlight. – Dress in lightweight clothes and drink plenty of liquids. Try to avoid alcohol and caffeine.

– Make sure pets have access to a shaded area, and ensure they have fresh water available at all times – Listen to the radio or TV and keep an eye and ear out for warnings. Obey the instructions from Disaster Risk Management officials. – If you are going to spend time in a pool, ensure your safety and the children around you.