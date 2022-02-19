Weekend weather: Stay hydrated and preferably inside as temperatures soar in parts of country

Cape Town - Most South Africans can expect a scorcher of a weekend as temperatures go up to late twenties and early thirties. Gauteng can expect warm to hot weather with highs in its late 20’s, reaching up to 30°C on Sunday. KwaZulu-Natal can also expect hot weather, as well as Eastern Cape and Free State.

Moving north, Mpumalanga and Limpopo can expect wam to hot weather conditions and advised to stay hydrated. The Western Cape provincial government has advised residents to stay hydrated and to stay within cool areas. “School Sports administrators, agricultural and construction sector employers; in particular, are advised to adhere to this call when temperatures soar as open fields, and exposed places of work and recreation are deemed as areas of most risk,” the Western Cape government said earlier this week.

The signs and symptoms of heat injuries are: – Cramps – Nausea

– Vomiting – Dizziness – Weakness

– Fainting – Seizures Beat the heat this weekend

Stay well hydrated by drinking a lot of water. Try to keep out of direct sunlight, wear the appropriate clothing and ensure you use sunscreen. That said, try to limit participation in outdoor activities. If you plan on participating in outdoor activities, ensure you rest and keep well hydrated.

If you are going to spend time in a pool, ensure your safety and the children around you. Ensure that they are supervised while around and in the pool. Do not leave children and pets in a vehicle, even with a window open.