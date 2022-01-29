Weekend weather: This is what you can expect this weekend

Cape Town - South Africans are in for a confusing weekend - as far as weather goes. On Friday, the South African Weather Service issued a yellow level warning for parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

"Some of these thunderstorms have a potential to result in minor impacts, especially over the Midlands, western and northern parts of KZN. They are expected to be accompanied by heavy downpours, strong damaging winds and excessive lightning," Saws said. Heavy rains are expected to lead to localised flooding of roads and low lying areas. Those living in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo can expect partly cloudy and warm temperatures with isolated showers.

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy to very hot weather over the West Coast and Breede Valley. The weather service also warned people to be prepared for hotter days as February approached. February is the hottest month on average for South Africa. This is how you can beat the heat next month:

– Stay well hydrated and drink a lot of fluids. Opt for water and try to avoid alcohol and caffeine. – Try to keep out of direct sunlight. – Wear the appropriate clothing and ensure you use sunscreen.

– Limit participation in outdoor activities. – Do not leave children and pets in a vehicle, even with a window open. The signs and symptoms of heat injuries are cramps, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, weakness, fainting and seizures.