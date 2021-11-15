Weekly operations result in 240 arrests by City of Cape Town enforcement agencies

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town’s enforcement agencies arrested 240 suspects in the past week during weekly operations. The arrests were made by officers from the Traffic Service, Metro Police Department and Law Enforcement.

Officers also issued 95 353 fines in the past week. Officers attached to the Metro Police arrested 85 suspects of which 42 suspects were arrested on drug-related charges, eight for contract-related crimes, seven for drunk driving, six for domestic violence, five for firearms and four on property-related charges. Officers also issued 3 894 traffic and by-law-related fines.

They also recovered two imitation firearms. On Saturday, officers conducting crime prevention patrols were alerted to a suspicious plastic bag which had been dropped by an unknown member of the public. The officers checked the bag and found a 9mm firearm wrapped in cloth and booked the abandoned firearm at the Parow police station. On the same day, Metro Police officers arrested three suspects aged between 21 and 30 on Lavender Hill after they found seven bags of compressed cannabis inside a bag in a taxi during an integrated operation.

The bags weighed half a kilogram each. Officers attached to the Traffic Services arrested 72 suspects, impounded 105 vehicles, confiscated 160 cellphones and issued 87 845 fines. Of the suspects arrested, 27 were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and 13 on charges of reckless and negligent driving.

Officers also arrested 18 motorists for driving at excessive speeds during an operation held in the Paarden Eiland area on Friday. Law Enforcement officers arrested 83 suspects, of which 64 were arrested for possession of drugs, three for the possession of dangerous weapons and two for the possession of imitation firearms. Two suspects were also arrested in terms of the Criminal Matters Amendment Act.