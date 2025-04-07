Wellington fire claims life and destroys 200 shacks as cleanup efforts continue

The Drakenstein Municipality has said that multiple departmental teams are continuing to clean up Newrest, Wellington, this morning after a fire wreaked havoc early on Sunday morning, claiming the life of a woman and leaving between 800 to 1 000 destitute. About 200 informal structures were destroyed in the fire that erupted shortly after midnight on Sunday morning, aggravated by a strong southeasterly wind.

The Drakenstein Municipality's Fire and Rescue Services were at the scene a couple of minutes after the fire was reported, and activated the firefighting services of Stellenbosch Municipality, which arrived 30 minutes later. Altogether five pumpers and three bushfire vehicles were on the scene. Despite a howling Southeaster wind, the firefighting crews extinguished the fire at around 5am on Sunday. The municipality extended its condolences to the family of the woman who passed away. They added that most of the victims opted to stay with family and friends last night, while the municipality made mattresses and blankets available in the Mbekweni Community Hall for those who still required temporary accommodation.

Together with Gift of the Givers, Drakenstein Municipality provided disaster relief, hot meals and bottled water to the victims. On Sunday, Gift of the Givers’ Ali Sablay said their teams were called in during the early hours of the morning and are onsite to conduct assessments. “Gift of the Givers will provide immediate relief today and extend full humanitarian relief tomorrow (Monday).”