Cape Town - The West Coast rock lobster season has been extended to support fishers affected by the dramatic drop in exports to China since the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, the environment, forestry, and fisheries department announced on Sunday.
Since the outbreak of COVID-19, or coronavirus, the export price for rock lobster had dramatically declined, the department said in a statement.
As a result, both small and larger fishers had asked the department to take remedial measures to support the industry, workers, and small scale fishers who had been adversely affected. Ninety percent of all rock lobster was exported to China.
“The department is concerned about fishers and communities who have been adversely affected by this unexpected international event. Following consultation with the sector last week, we have decided to extend the nearshore fishery in the Western Cape until June and the offshore and Northern Cape fisheries until September,” Environment, Forestry, and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy said in the statement.
“Because the department cannot compensate fishers for their financial losses, we have decided to extend the season in the hope that those most affected by the current drop in sales will have time to make up for their losses. This decision takes into account that the season in all these areas would automatically end once the 10 percent berried female threshold is reached,” she said.