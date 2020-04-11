Western Cape ANC calls for Strandfontein camp to be shut down after teen's rape

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town - The ANC caucus in the Western Cape has demanded the immediate closure of the Strandfontein temporary camp after an 18-year-old girl was raped there on Good Friday. The party has also called for national government to intervene in what it said was "developing into a major crisis".

According to the ANC, the teenager was gang-raped, but Colonel Andrè Traut was unable to confirm this. Traut said that police are still investigating the incident.

On Thursday, ANC MPLs Cameron Dugmore and Gladys Bakubaku-Vos paid an oversite visit to the site which is being managed by the City of Cape Town as part of efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“We have been warning for days that unilaterally setting up the camp for people who live on our streets was a recipe for disaster. During a visit to this camp earlier this week our MPL Gladys Bakubaku-Vos warned it was unacceptable to mix men and women and, especially in light of the high incidence of rape in our country, also putting women at risk. It saddens us that the rape of a young female has proved our warnings to be correct," the party said.





Residents of Strandfontein have expressed their unhappiness at the relocation of around 2 000 homeless people to their area and homeless people housed at the camp have described it as akin to living in a concentration camp.





Volunteers from different Community Action Networks have written a letter listing their objections and concerns about the living conditions at the Strandfontein Sports ground site. The group have encouraged people to sign the letter before Monday, 13 April 2020 at midday, as it will be sent to Mayor Dan Plato.

“The City of Cape rushed to establish this camp in a remote part of Cape Town, without consulting Strandfontein residents and ferried the marginalized to exile. As far as we’re concerned Councillor JP Smith not only masterminded this assault on the homeless but also defended it," the ANC said.

“He and the Mayor, Dan Plato, must take political responsibility for this crime and must resign now. They are part of an administration that has deliberately been disregarding the national lockdown regulations, including cutting off the water supply to different communities, evicting people in Makhaza.

“This camp must be closed. How many more heinous crimes must be committed before the City of Cape Town will come to its senses? There are many unused buildings and community halls that belong to the City of Cape Town that can be used to house the homeless during the Covid-19 lockdown,” the party said.