Western Cape cautioned to be safe as strong winds and high waves are set to pummel province

Western Cape should brace for strong winds across the province as well as high waves along the Western Cape coastline from Tuesday through Thursday, MEC for Local Government, Environmental and Development, Antoll Bredell, said. “Please avoid activities along the coast and the sea. Of particular concern is recreational sailors in small boats and rock anglers,” Bredell said.

He said the upcoming storm was an example of why coastal provinces should collaborate on disaster risk management. “This weather system will also impact the Northern Cape coast and could potentially reach the Eastern Cape coast as well. It makes sense for us to work together during these severe weather events.” The South African Weather Services (Saws) issued a Level 6 warning for severe winds across the Garden Route, eastern Overberg, eastern Winelands, and southern central Karoo on Tuesday.

Department spokesperson Wouter Kriel said that there will also be strong north-westerly winds of 60 to 80km/h, gusting from 80 to 100km/h along the coast. “High waves of between 4m and 8m between Lambert’s Bay and Plettenberg Bay are expected from Tuesday to until Thursday,” Kriel said. “We call on people to be mindful of the expected severe weather. Soils are saturated from the recent rains, so we can expect trees to be uprooted and damage to wind exposed structures.”