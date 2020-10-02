Western Cape CIT robber sentenced to 12 years imprisonment

Cape Town - A Western Cape man convicted of involvement in a cash-in transit-heist has been sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment. In a statement released on Friday, the spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) Zinza Hani said Tandumzi Mayoyo, 29, from Kraaifontein was sentenced in the Stellenbosch Regional Court on Thursday. Hani said Mayoyo was involved in a cash-in-transit incident on February 11, 2017, at the Eikestad Mall in Stellenbosch during which two Fidelity guards were ambushed and disarmed by gun-wielding robbers near a Standard Bank cash machine. She said the robbers were dressed in overalls and initially targeted the guard who had remained near the truck at the mall. The robbers accosted the guard with firearms and disarmed him. When the rest of the Fidelity guards returned to the truck they disarmed them, too.

“The guards were then instructed to open the safes, and all the canisters containing just over R500,000 were emptied. They then locked them in the vault before Mayoyo and his accomplices fled the scene. An LM 5 rifle was found abandoned outside the vault,” Hani said.

An intense investigation by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team led to Mayoyo’s arrest on May 18, 2018, and a forensic investigation and CCTV footage linked him to the crime scene.

Hani said the investigators ensured Mayoyo remained in custody after several of his bail bids were opposed.

Mayoyo was convicted of robbery with aggravated circumstances and the court declared him unfit to possess a firearm.

African News Agency