Western Cape confirms 156 deaths from coronavirus, 9246 cases

Cape Town - The Western Cape has recorded an additional nine Covid-19 deaths-bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the province to 156, Premier Alan Winde said on Sunday.

The province has 5569 active cases of Covid-19, 360 people has been admitted to hospital,of which 108 are in ICU or high care. Winde said the Western Cape has a total of 9246 confirmed cases and 3521 recoveries.

The national Department of Health figures for the Western Cape differ from those announced by Premier Winde daily because the national figures are compiled from data supplied before the provincial figures are announced.

"We are pleased to report that over 3500 people in the province have recovered from Covid-19 infections. The rate of recovery in Witzenberg now stands at 70% of all cases, and in the Western region, half of all recorded cases to date have recovered. These are especially promising numbers as both of these areas are considered hotspots in the province," the premier said.

"The majority of people will only experience mild symptoms and 90% of patients will not need to be hospitalised. While many will recover without complications, we must not underestimate the impact of the Covid-19 virus, especially on the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions. The infection curve in the Western Cape is moving faster, and we are seeing higher rates of community transmission.