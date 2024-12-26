Western Cape confirms 172 babies born on Christmas Day

The Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness confirmed that it welcomed 172 babies on Christmas Day. The total number of babies born comprised of 93 boys and 79 girls.

The first three Christmas babies were born between midnight and 00.11am. The first baby born on Christmas Day was a girl, weighing 2.94 kg. She was born at Hermanus Hospital to mom Siphe Masiki. The second baby, also a girl, was born to mom Aletar Mubhida, at Paarl Hospital and weighed 3.26 kg. The third baby was a little boy, weighing 3.43 kg, was born at Mowbray Maternity Hospital to mother Zabeedah Abdeen.