Western Cape confirms 172 babies born on Christmas Day

The Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness confirmed that it welcomed 172 babies on Christmas Day.
The total number of babies born comprised of 93 boys and 79 girls.
The first three Christmas babies were born between midnight and 00.11am. The first baby born on Christmas Day was a girl, weighing 2.94 kg. She was born at Hermanus Hospital to mom Siphe Masiki.
The second baby, also a girl, was born to mom Aletar Mubhida, at Paarl Hospital and weighed 3.26 kg.
The third baby was a little boy, weighing 3.43 kg, was born at Mowbray Maternity Hospital to mother Zabeedah Abdeen.
Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness said that the first 1,000 days of a child’s life, from conception, is critical for their development. The physical, social, and brain development that takes place during this time is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to build a solid foundation for health, learning, and good relationships in the future. This is an important time to support your child’s development through adequate nutrition, immunisations, and reading to your child.
“On this joyous Christmas Day, I want to extend my warmest congratulations to the families welcoming their precious little ones into the world. To the new mothers, I wish you all the love, health, and happiness as you embark on this incredible journey of motherhood. May your baby’s arrival bring even more joy and light to your hearts. We celebrate not only the miracle of life but the hope and happiness that these new beginnings bring to our communities,” MEC Mireille Wenger said.
“I also want to thank our healthcare workers and staff who have been working during this festive season. Your dedication and continued efforts have ensured that patients continue to experience the quality care that we strive for every day in the Western Cape. We remain grateful for all that you do,” she added.