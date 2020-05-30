NewsSouth AfricaWestern Cape
The Cape Town International Convention Centre Intermediate Care Facility is still under construction with plans to open mid-June. The facility will have more than 800 beds for Covid-19 patients. Picture Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)
Western Cape Covid-19 cases now at 19 460 with 472 deaths

Cape Town - The Western Cape has 19 460 confirmed cases and has recorded 472 deaths related to Covid-19 since the start of the outbreak, Premier Alan Winde said on Saturday. A total of 10 508 recoveries have been reported.

Over the past 24 hours the province recorded 1 110 new cases and 34 deaths. 

Currently, there are 8 480 active cases in the province with 890 patients receiving treatment in hospitals. Of these, 189 in are in Intensive Care Units (ICU) or high-care facilities.

In the Cape Town metro, Tygerberg, Klipfontein and Khayelitsha remain the areas with the highest number of cases. 

Data supplied by the Western Cape provincial government

In the sub-districts outside the metro, three areas within the Cape Winelands are the biggest contributors in terms of positive cases. 

These areas are Drakenstein with 589 cases, Witzenberg with 252 cases and Breede Valley, which has recorded 219 cases.

Data supplied by the Western Cape provincial government

The province has 853 unallocated case, of which 312 patients have recovered.

Worst-affected suburbs

The 10 Cape Town suburbs with the highest number of cases are:

Guguletu - 350

Khayelitsha - 319

Nyanga - 222

Leiden - 219

Langa - 186

Phillipi - 185

Mfuleni - 184

Delft South - 146

Masiphumelele - 144

Dunoon - 139

There are 1 640 cases which have not been allocated to specific suburbs. Discrepancies in the provincial and national daily statistics are due to differences in the cut-off times for reporting new cases.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's special #Coronavirus page.

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za 


