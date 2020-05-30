Western Cape Covid-19 cases now at 19 460 with 472 deaths
Cape Town - The Western Cape has 19 460 confirmed cases and has recorded 472 deaths related to Covid-19 since the start of the outbreak, Premier Alan Winde said on Saturday. A total of 10 508 recoveries have been reported.
Over the past 24 hours the province recorded 1 110 new cases and 34 deaths.
Currently, there are 8 480 active cases in the province with 890 patients receiving treatment in hospitals. Of these, 189 in are in Intensive Care Units (ICU) or high-care facilities.
In the Cape Town metro, Tygerberg, Klipfontein and Khayelitsha remain the areas with the highest number of cases.
In the sub-districts outside the metro, three areas within the Cape Winelands are the biggest contributors in terms of positive cases.
These areas are Drakenstein with 589 cases, Witzenberg with 252 cases and Breede Valley, which has recorded 219 cases.
The province has 853 unallocated case, of which 312 patients have recovered.
Worst-affected suburbs
The 10 Cape Town suburbs with the highest number of cases are:
Guguletu - 350
Khayelitsha - 319
Nyanga - 222
Leiden - 219
Langa - 186
Phillipi - 185
Mfuleni - 184
Delft South - 146
Masiphumelele - 144
Dunoon - 139
There are 1 640 cases which have not been allocated to specific suburbs. Discrepancies in the provincial and national daily statistics are due to differences in the cut-off times for reporting new cases.
