Western Cape DSD calls on the private sector to assist its GBV programme stay afloat

Cape Town - The Western Cape Department of Social Development (DSD) has called on the private sector for its assistance as its Victim Empowerment sector experienced a significant rise in operational costs. MEC for social development Sharna Fernandez said the Victim Empowerment sector which focuses on gender-based violence (GBV) was allocated R62 866 000 this financial year.

It was among the only programmes within the department which did not experience budget cuts this year, however, a significant rise in operational costs has been recorded. “We appeal to the private sector to come on board and assist non-profit organisations who provide this critical service. “We cannot have facilities closing, as it would leave more victims at risk,” Fernandez said.

The DSD has opened six new GBV shelters during the 2021/2022 year and government has made huge investments towards the plight of victims in the province, she said. “But, government alone can only do so much. The DSD, like many other government sectors, is facing financial constraints and we once again appeal to the private sector to also get involved to empower women and children in the shelters and strengthen this crucial sector,” Fernandez said. Through its Victim Empowerment Programme (VEP), the DSD funds 26 shelters.

This includes: • 49 emergency beds (accommodation up to 14 days), • 400 Stage 1 beds (accommodation up to 3 months), and

• 64 Stage 2 beds (accommodation up to 1 year). Over R34 million was transferred to shelters during the last financial year, The funding model for shelters has improved over the past five years as the cost per bed per month (unit cost) has increased by 42%. The funding model of the VEP shelters consists of:

• a unit cost per bed in the shelter, • post funding for a social worker to ensure services are at the agreed standard, • further contribution towards the salary of three house mothers per shelter.

• This also includes support towards health, safety, and security along with a contribution towards skills development of shelter residents. “The VEP transfer budget for the 2022/2023 financial year is R 62 866 000, of which 52% is spent on shelter services. The costs for services are standardised across shelters. These are linked to how many people are housed in the shelters as well as which services they offer. “The Department has a three-year funding cycle (the current cycle ends in 2023/24).