Western Cape e-hailing driver shoots dead client who tried to rob him

Western Cape police are investigating a case of murder, attempted murder, carjacking and attempted armed robbery following a shooting in Spitz Way, Strandfontein n New Year's Day. Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, said an e-hailing driver transported his clients to Strandfontein.

"The clients tried to rob him with a firearm. The driver retaliated and shot at his attackers. "One adult male was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel, while the other male was taken to a medical facility for medical treatment. No arrests have been made yet," Twigg said. He said Strandfontein detectives are investigating the matter further.

Last week, e-hailing driver Ali Zaib was robbed at knifepoint by two teenagers - the dash cam footage of the incident went viral. Speaking to Cape Argus, the 36-year-old Pakistani father of five, said he was traumatised by the ordeal. In the clip, the teens get into Zaib's vehicle and threaten him with a knife.

He then hands over his cellphone and they ask to see what's in his boot. Cape police confirmed that they are investigating a case of robbery. Western Cape e-hailing Association chairperson, Siyabonga Hlabisa, said drivers are an easy target for criminals.