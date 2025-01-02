Western Cape e-hailing driver shoots dead client who tried to rob him

Western Cape police are investigating a case of murder, attempted murder, carjacking and attempted armed robbery following a shooting in Spitz Way, Strandfontein n New Year's Day.
Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, said an e-hailing driver transported his clients to Strandfontein.
"The clients tried to rob him with a firearm. The driver retaliated and shot at his attackers.
"One adult male was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel, while the other male was taken to a medical facility for medical treatment. No arrests have been made yet," Twigg said.
He said Strandfontein detectives are investigating the matter further.
Last week, e-hailing driver Ali Zaib was robbed at knifepoint by two teenagers - the dash cam footage of the incident went viral.
Speaking to Cape Argus, the 36-year-old Pakistani father of five, said he was traumatised by the ordeal.
In the clip, the teens get into Zaib's vehicle and threaten him with a knife.
He then hands over his cellphone and they ask to see what's in his boot.
Cape police confirmed that they are investigating a case of robbery.
Western Cape e-hailing Association chairperson, Siyabonga Hlabisa, said drivers are an easy target for criminals.
The Weekend Argus reported that drivers were being targeted in different areas where drivers were attacked and robbed after rides were requested.
He said it is hard for drivers, and the association has been trying to fight these issues with App companies.
"Unfortunately, with most of the cases, these criminals request from other people's accounts, so it is challenging," he said.