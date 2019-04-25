File picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The Western Cape Department of Transport on Wednesday announced the provincial Easter weekend road death toll had reached 38, the highest in six years. In a statement, the department said the death toll was pushed up on Monday when a head-on collision on the R316 outside Napier claimed the lives of four men and four women.

"Spikes in both passenger and pedestrian deaths were recorded over this past weekend," the statement said.

"Passenger deaths went up from six last year, to 11 this year. Pedestrian deaths went up from 11 to 20 over the same period."

More than half of the deaths in the province were recorded in the City of Cape Town metropole.

