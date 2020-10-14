Western Cape falls short of target, but still hands over 1 000 homes in three months

Cape Town: The Western Cape department of human settlements said it has handed over 1 000 homes to deserving beneficiaries in the last three months.

In a statement released on Wednesday, MEC Tertuis Simmers said between June and September, 1 051 beneficiaries across the province moved into new homes.

Beneficiaries were the elderly, people with medical disabilities and those on the Housing Demand Database for 15 years or more, backyard dwellers and former farm workers.

“While we have not managed to reach the targets which we set for ourselves as the department, we could not foresee the immense impact of Covid-19 on our projects.

“We also saw a surge in protest action, attempts to invade units, vacant land earmarked for development and vandalism of completed units,” Simmers said.