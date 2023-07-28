Independent Online
Friday, July 28, 2023

Western Cape gears up for weekend of snow and gale-force winds as strong cold front approaches

Some parts of the country may experience snowfall this weekend. Pictue: Henk Kruger/African News Agency(ANA)

Published 36m ago

Share

The Western Cape braces for heavy rainfall, chilling temperatures, snow, and strong to gale-force winds this weekend.

South African weather forecaster Wayne Venter anticipates a robust cold front making landfall along the west coast of the country by Friday evening.

“While the Cape provinces will bear the brunt of these harsh conditions, the central and eastern parts of the country will also face extremely cold weather from Saturday evening into Sunday,” Venter advised.

As the strong cold front sweeps in, it will induce scattered to widespread showers and rain along the Northern Cape coast and western parts of the Western Cape. Snowfall across the interior mountain ranges of the Western Cape, the western and southern high ground of the Northern Cape, and the Eastern Cape's high ground is also predicted from Saturday into Sunday.

“Snowfall may extend to the Drakensberg region of KwaZulu-Natal and the extreme southern parts of the Free State on Sunday,” Venter added.

Expect maximum temperatures to hover between 5°C and 10°C over the interior of the Cape provinces from Saturday to Sunday. These chilly conditions are forecasted to spread to the central and eastern parts of the country, mainly on Sunday.

Venter projects an improvement in weather conditions by Sunday transitioning into Monday.

IOL News

