Western Cape gears up for weekend of snow and gale-force winds as strong cold front approaches

South African weather forecaster Wayne Venter anticipates a robust cold front making landfall along the west coast of the country by Friday evening.

The Western Cape braces for heavy rainfall, chilling temperatures, snow, and strong to gale-force winds this weekend.

“While the Cape provinces will bear the brunt of these harsh conditions, the central and eastern parts of the country will also face extremely cold weather from Saturday evening into Sunday,” Venter advised.

As the strong cold front sweeps in, it will induce scattered to widespread showers and rain along the Northern Cape coast and western parts of the Western Cape. Snowfall across the interior mountain ranges of the Western Cape, the western and southern high ground of the Northern Cape, and the Eastern Cape's high ground is also predicted from Saturday into Sunday.

“Snowfall may extend to the Drakensberg region of KwaZulu-Natal and the extreme southern parts of the Free State on Sunday,” Venter added.