Western Cape government alarmed at number of drunk drivers on the roads

Cape Town - The Western Cape government says it is seriously concerned about the recent spate of drunk-driving on the province's roads. According to a recent statement by MEC for Transport and Public Works Daylin Mitchell, the Western Cape Traffic Services recorded 17 drunk-driving arrests in the week of January 10 to 16.

The province also saw 15 arrests for reckless and negligent driving, 16 for the possession of fraudulent documents and five for speeding. The traffic services in the province implemented a total of 247 integrated roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints and speed control operations across the region, and 35 747 vehicles were stopped and checked that week. A total of 325 speeding offences were recorded, and 8 688 fines were issued for various traffic violations ranging from driver to vehicle fitness in the total amount of R10 238 000.

Forty-nine vehicles were impounded and 104 were discontinued for being unroadworthy. “While these numbers remain unacceptably high, within the context of the number of vehicles stopped and checked, it is a fraction. Again, while I am proud of the work done by our officers, I must also thank our law-abiding road users who are by far the majority; you are contributing to making our roads safer,” Mitchell said. The province also recorded 23 road accidents with 24 recorded fatalities.